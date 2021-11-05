Hi there,

I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

We started off the morning chilly! Overnight lows dropped down into the lower-40s in many areas, however, taking the northerly wind into account we are waking up feeling like the upper-30s!

This afternoon, we saw plenty of sunshine but continued to stay below-average with our daytime highs. Temperatures maxed out in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Overnight, lows will drop back down into the lower-to-mid 40s. Once again, wind chill values will be in the upper-30s.

Daylight Savings Ends this evening, so don't forget to "fall back"!

Clocks will change at 2 AM, and fall back to 1 AM. We will see sunrise earlier tomorrow just after 6 AM, but sunset will be before 5 PM.

We continue to track the tropics, as Tropical Storm Wanda is in the far east Atlantic. This system will meander off the coast of Portugal, and not impact us.

Heading into the rest of the week, we will stay sunny and more mild, in the mid-70s, until another front pushes through for the second half of the week.

Have a great weekend!