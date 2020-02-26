Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday evening. Any isolated showers will end early this evening. Skies turn clear and cold northerly winds will continue. Overnight lows will be in the middle 30’s tonight. A light freeze is possible tomorrow night.Major flooding is still occurring on parts of the Tombigbee and Alabama Rivers. Other locations are finally cresting, especially for the Alabama and Bayou Sara locations. It’s good to see that things turn sunny for several days later this week. We expect a dry weather through Sunday.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Wed
Feb 26
Feb 26
59° / 37°
mostly clear
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.
Thu
Feb 27
Feb 27
56° / 35°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Fri
Feb 28
Feb 28
64° / 42°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Sat
Feb 29
Feb 29
67° / 45°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sun
Mar 1
Mar 1
66° / 58°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mon
Mar 2
Mar 2
71° / 63°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Tue
Mar 3
Mar 3
74° / 65°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
