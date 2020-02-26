Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday evening. Any isolated showers will end early this evening. Skies turn clear and cold northerly winds will continue. Overnight lows will be in the middle 30’s tonight. A light freeze is possible tomorrow night.Major flooding is still occurring on parts of the Tombigbee and Alabama Rivers. Other locations are finally cresting, especially for the Alabama and Bayou Sara locations. It’s good to see that things turn sunny for several days later this week. We expect a dry weather through Sunday.

