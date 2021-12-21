The cold rain is moving out this morning, but we'll still end up stuck in the clouds all day long. Highs will reach the low 50s this afternoon and the sky will clear overnight setting the stage for solid sunshine starting tomorrow. Morning temps will drop to the mid to upper 30s daybreak tomorrow.

Expect mostly sunny and dry weather from tomorrow through Christmas weekend so you won't have any worries as far as showers and storms are concerned but the temps will be jumping in a very big way as Christmas approaches.

Highs will jump to the mid 60s on Thursday and into the mid 70s Friday through Monday so the entire Christmas weekend can be spent at the beach. Morning temps will be around 60 degrees over the holiday weekend as well.