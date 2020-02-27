It's a cold start to the day across the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the upper 30s as of 5 a.m. We'll reach the mid 50s later today, but this time our sky will be Sunny and should stay that way the next few days. We flirt with freezing daybreak Friday.
Temps will start to warm up as we ease into the weekend but we'll stay dry through Sunday. Highs will rebound to the mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday with morning temps in the lower 40s. Rain chances return next week. Coverage will be in the 40-50% range for showers and storms on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will reach the mid to lower 70s next week.
