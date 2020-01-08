It's a cold start this morning on the Gulf Coast with temps starting off in the mid to lower 30s as of 5 a.m. Make sure you enjoy it if you're a cold weather fan. We may not see temps in this range for a few weeks after this morning. Highs top out in the mid 60s later today with a mix of sun and clouds. South winds gradually creep back in starting tonight and our air won't be as cold by dawn. We'll bottom out in the mid 40s. Expect highs and lows to keep climbing in advance of a nasty storm system that arrives on Saturday. Severe weather still looking likely to start the weekend and all modes of severe weather are possible. This means everything from tornadoes to hail so make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued and pay close attention to the forecast for any changes. Rain and storm coverage will be 60% for Friday but no severe weather is expected but the coverage jumps to 80% on Saturday. We'll turn less humid by Sunday. Temps get as warm as the mid 70s for a high on Saturday and mornings jump to the 60s starting Friday.
Cold start; eyes on weekend weather threat
- Michael White
Michael White
Meteorologist
Recommended for you
Jan 8
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Jan 9
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Jan 10
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Jan 11
Windy with showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Jan 12
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Jan 13
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Jan 14
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
