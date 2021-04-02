We've got a cold start out there for an April day with temperatures sitting in the 30s as of 5 a.m. We'll reach the mid 60s this afternoon and our sky will be sunny all day.
Thankfully the winds won't be as intense as they were on Thursday. We'll have another chilly night tonight with another round in the 30s coming in for your Saturday morning and then warmer air starts to return. Highs climb to the mid 70s for Easter Sunday and will even get beyond 80 degrees late next week with a big jump in morning temps for next week as well. As for rain chances, we won't see any through early next week.
