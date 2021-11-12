Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

We’ve had a freeze warning and a frost advisory to start our Sunday as temps dipped to near freezing this morning. The good news is that the sun will warm us up quickly today. We should hit highs in the mid 60s in most spots with less of a breeze than what we saw yesterday.

Monday morning will start chilly, but there won’t be a freeze or frost worries. Most areas start the day in the low 40s. Layer appropriately as you head off to work, because by the afternoon the temps will be near 70.

There will be a gradual warming trend as the workweek continues with a few showers returning late in the week.

Have a great Sunday!