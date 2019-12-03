It's a cold start out on the Gulf Coast this morning with many spots at or below freezing as of 5 a.m. The good news is that the sky will remain Mostly Sunny. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s later this afternoon with much lighter winds than what we saw on Monday. As for the week ahead, warmer temps will creep back in. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday and even get to 70 degrees on Friday. Chances of rain will also return later this week as well. Friday will be the day with the greatest chance at 50%. Isolated rain chances of 10-20% is possible on Saturday and Sunday with temps much more mild. Weekend temps will be in the 66-72 degree range for highs with morning temps between 48-51.
Tue
Dec 3
Dec 3
57° / 41°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Wed
Dec 4
Dec 4
68° / 43°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Thu
Dec 5
Dec 5
68° / 53°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Fri
Dec 6
Dec 6
71° / 52°
heavy rain
Rain. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Sat
Dec 7
Dec 7
65° / 54°
cloudy
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sun
Dec 8
Dec 8
72° / 59°
scattered showers
Few showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mon
Dec 9
Dec 9
76° / 62°
t-storm
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
