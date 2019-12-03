It's a cold start out on the Gulf Coast this morning with many spots at or below freezing as of 5 a.m. The good news is that the sky will remain Mostly Sunny. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s later this afternoon with much lighter winds than what we saw on Monday. As for the week ahead, warmer temps will creep back in. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday and even get to 70 degrees on Friday. Chances of rain will also return later this week as well. Friday will be the day with the greatest chance at 50%. Isolated rain chances of 10-20% is possible on Saturday and Sunday with temps much more mild. Weekend temps will be in the 66-72 degree range for highs with morning temps between 48-51.

