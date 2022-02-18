Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Quite chilly and frosty across much of the area as we start our Saturday morning. North breezes are creating some wind chill as well. If you go out this morning, make sure to bundle up!

We will warm up slowly as the day goes along. It will be sunny and breezy with highs eventually getting to 60 in most spots.

So that will mean great weather for all the parades! The afternoon parades roll at 2pm in Downtown Mobile. \

If you’re headed out to the evening parades in Mobile or Fairhope it will be clear and turning a bit chilly. Makes sure you have a good coat as those temps drop from the mid 50s to the upper 40s during the parades!

Sunday will be nice with a chilly start and a warm afternoon. Lots of sun and highs will be in the mid 60s.

Rain returns next week with an unsettled pattern bring scattered rain chances most days. It will also turn quite warm with highs in the 70s most days and mild mornings as well.