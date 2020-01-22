It's another cold morning on the Gulf Coast with temps in many spots below freezing as of 5 a.m., but thankfully we'll reach the lower 50s later today. The sky will be Mostly Cloudy with no chance for rain but rain will be likely as we move into Thursday. A few isolated showers could appear tonight but the coverage will jump to 70% for your Thursday. A few storms are possible but no severe weather is expected since the air should be stable. The system exits by daybreak Friday setting the stage for a dry end to the week and for the upcoming weekend. Temps will be mid to low 40s in the morning by Saturday and highs will be in the lower 60s. Rain chances stay in the 10-20% range to start next week.

