It's another cold morning on the Gulf Coast with temps in many spots below freezing as of 5 a.m., but thankfully we'll reach the lower 50s later today. The sky will be Mostly Cloudy with no chance for rain but rain will be likely as we move into Thursday. A few isolated showers could appear tonight but the coverage will jump to 70% for your Thursday. A few storms are possible but no severe weather is expected since the air should be stable. The system exits by daybreak Friday setting the stage for a dry end to the week and for the upcoming weekend. Temps will be mid to low 40s in the morning by Saturday and highs will be in the lower 60s. Rain chances stay in the 10-20% range to start next week.
Cold start with no rain today, but it's likely later
- Michael White
Updated
- Updated
Michael White
Meteorologist
Jan 22
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Jan 23
Mainly cloudy and rainy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 40s.
Jan 24
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Jan 25
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Jan 26
Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Jan 27
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Jan 28
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
