Happy New Year!
I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.
We're starting off mild this morning, while tracking a cold front pushing through this morning. Expecting the line to move through by mid-to-late morning, but scattered showers will remain behind it. We are under a Marginal Risk for stronger storms today, however the biggest concerns are just straight-line winds and heavy downpours.
We're going to reach our daytime high early this morning, as temperatures will begin falling behind the front. By 5 PM, expecting to be in the lower-50s. By 9 PM, expecting to be in the upper-30s!
We are currently under a Wind Advisory and Gale Watch for today. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
Heading into tonight, expecting many areas to drop to near-or-below freezing, Make sure to think of your pets, plants, and pipes tonight.
Heading into Monday, sunshine will return with daytime highs only reaching into the upper-40s and the lower-50s!
We'll stay sunny and closer to average as we move further into midweek.
Cheers to 2022!
