Temperatures struggled today despite abundant sunshine. More cold air is expected again tonight. We will once again see a Freeze Warning inland along with a Frost Advisory for the coastal areas. Temperatures will drop to right near 32 degrees, and that could be a threat to sensitive vegetation. Coastal areas will see lows in the mid to upper 30’s. Sunshine returns Saturday and a gradual warming trend is expected as we get into Easter Weekend. Temps will be back into the low to mid 70’s by Easter Sunday afternoon. Warm and dry conditions are expected into early next week.
Cold Tonight, Warmer Easter Forecast
- Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Apr 2
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.
Apr 3
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Apr 4
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Apr 5
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Apr 6
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Apr 7
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Apr 8
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
- Tyler Fingert
- Updated
