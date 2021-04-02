Temperatures struggled today despite abundant sunshine. More cold air is expected again tonight. We will once again see a Freeze Warning inland along with a Frost Advisory for the coastal areas. Temperatures will drop to right near 32 degrees, and that could be a threat to sensitive vegetation. Coastal areas will see lows in the mid to upper 30’s. Sunshine returns Saturday and a gradual warming trend is expected as we get into Easter Weekend. Temps will be back into the low to mid 70’s by Easter Sunday afternoon. Warm and dry conditions are expected into early next week.

