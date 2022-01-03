We've got a very cold start to the day on the Gulf Coast for your Monday. Temperatures are in the 30s as of 5 a.m. with wind chill values in the 20s so as we head back to work today it will be quite blustery. Our sky will start off cloudy and eventually will become sunny as the day progresses. Highs will reach 50 degrees this afternoon with a quick warmup coming later this week. Temps will top out in the mid 50s tomorrow, mid 60s on Wednesday, and upper 60s on Thursday followed by a cold front. There will be about 40% coverage for showers, followed by another drop in temperature for Friday. By the end of the week we'll be below freezing again with highs only reaching the low 50s.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Jan 3
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Jan 4
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Jan 5
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Jan 6
Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.
Jan 7
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Jan 8
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Jan 9
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
