Hi there, I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

It's a cold start to your Saturday! Temperatures dropped down to near-or-below freezing for many areas. Light northerly winds are also contributing to a slight wind chill, making temperatures feel slightly cooler than what they actually are.

A mix of sun and clouds today will help to warm us up into the lower-to-mid 60s.

Heading into tonight, rain chances increase. We're going to see some scattered showers, and mainly misty conditions, move through after 9 PM. This will linger into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop down into the 40s tonight.

If heading out early tomorrow morning, a rain jacket or umbrella may be needed. Skies will clear by Sunday afternoon however, with daytime highs warming up into the lower-to-mid 60s.

Heading into the work week, temperatures will gradually warm up back into the 70s, just in time for December 1st!

Have a great day!