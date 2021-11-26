Hi there, I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.
It's a cold start to your Saturday! Temperatures dropped down to near-or-below freezing for many areas. Light northerly winds are also contributing to a slight wind chill, making temperatures feel slightly cooler than what they actually are.
A mix of sun and clouds today will help to warm us up into the lower-to-mid 60s.
Heading into tonight, rain chances increase. We're going to see some scattered showers, and mainly misty conditions, move through after 9 PM. This will linger into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop down into the 40s tonight.
If heading out early tomorrow morning, a rain jacket or umbrella may be needed. Skies will clear by Sunday afternoon however, with daytime highs warming up into the lower-to-mid 60s.
Heading into the work week, temperatures will gradually warm up back into the 70s, just in time for December 1st!
Have a great day!
