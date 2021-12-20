It's a cold dreary and wet Monday ahead with temperatures starting off in the 40s with wind chill values in the upper 30s. If you're traveling today make sure you have the rain gear close by as a Gulf Low will bring us off shore to on shore rain today, tonight, and the chances will exit the area early tomorrow morning. The sky will stay cloudy and gloomy with a high in the mid 50s this afternoon. The coldest mornings will come when the sky clears and that will be by Wednesday and Thursday mornings and our temps will be in the upper 30s. A rapid warmup will arrive as we approach Christmas weekend. Highs will jump to the mid to low 70s Friday through Sunday with morning temps jumping to the upper 50s. We should be mostly dry over the Christmas weekend.
Cold with wind chill values in upper 30s
Michael White
Meteorologist
Mon
Dec 20
Dec 20
52° / 47°
cloudy
Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 40s.
Tue
Dec 21
Dec 21
54° / 38°
mostly cloudy
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Wed
Dec 22
Dec 22
62° / 39°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Thu
Dec 23
Dec 23
64° / 53°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Fri
Dec 24
Dec 24
74° / 62°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Sat
Dec 25
Dec 25
72° / 60°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Sun
Dec 26
Dec 26
76° / 64°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
