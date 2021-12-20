It's a cold dreary and wet Monday ahead with temperatures starting off in the 40s with wind chill values in the upper 30s. If you're traveling today make sure you have the rain gear close by as a Gulf Low will bring us off shore to on shore rain today, tonight, and the chances will exit the area early tomorrow morning. The sky will stay cloudy and gloomy with a high in the mid 50s this afternoon. The coldest mornings will come when the sky clears and that will be by Wednesday and Thursday mornings and our temps will be in the upper 30s. A rapid warmup will arrive as we approach Christmas weekend. Highs will jump to the mid to low 70s Friday through Sunday with morning temps jumping to the upper 50s. We should be mostly dry over the Christmas weekend.

