Hi there,

I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

We started off the day sunny and cool! A cold front moved through yesterday, bringing some drier air in behind it. This afternoon we saw an abundance of sunshine with daytime highs in the mid-70s. Heading into this evening, skies will stay clear and we will continue to drop with our temperatures!

Starting off Saturday morning, we'll be beginning the day in the mid-to-upper 40s and the lower-50s. Although we'll be sunny, daytime highs are going to have a hard time warming us up. Expecting afternoon temperatures to only max out in the upper-50s and the lower-60s! Tomorrow we will also have a northerly breeze.

Heading into Saturday night, its going to be chilly! If making any plans, make sure to bundle up.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for Washington and Clarke counties Saturday night into Sunday morning, as temperatures could drop below freezing. Expecting most areas along the Gulf Coast to drop down into the mid-30s by Sunday morning.

The tropics are quiet at this time, with no development expected for the next 5 days.

Have a great evening!