After last night’s strong storms, a quiet and calm weather pattern is moving back into for the weekend. Evening temperatures are very chilly with many places near 50 degrees. Our evening planner shows temperatures dropping through the 40s in the mid to late evening. Things look chilly but clear for tonight’s Order of Inca Mardi Gras Parade at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Mobile. Skies will be mostly clear. High pressure is building in, so full sunshine is expected as we head into the weekend.

In the wake of the strong front, things are still unsettled in the Gulf. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday. A high risk of rip currents is also expected through Saturday.

Planning out your day Saturday, expect morning temperatures to be cold and frosty. Most places will start out in the mid 30’s with a light northerly wind. We will enjoy sunshine and drier air. Our daytime highs will reach the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees.

In the extended outlook, expect cold nights tonight and Saturday night. The days will be sunny and mild. It looks like nice conditions for the weekend Mardi Gras Parades. Sunshine is expected both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be near 67 on Sunday. The weather pattern becomes more unsettled early next week. Scattered showers are expected Monday through Thursday. Temperatures will be spring-like with highs in the 70s.