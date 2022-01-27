Another cool day across the Gulf Coast! We started off chilly, but gradually warmed up throughout the day. Daytime highs warmed up into the lower 60s in many places, thanks to an abundance of sunshine with clear skies!

Heading into this evening, cloud cover will begin to roll in. This is going to keep us not as cold tonight, but temperatures will still be chilly in the upper 30s and the lower to mid-40s.

For your Friday, clouds will linger for the majority of the day. We'll see plenty of peaks of sunshine, but skies will begin to clear heading into the afternoon. Breezy conditions will be present, with wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph possible.

Cold air will return this week, when a cold front will move through Friday night, knocking down overnight lows to the mid-20s once again waking up Saturday and Sunday mornings. If making any morning plans this weekend, make sure to bundle up!