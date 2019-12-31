A much colder start to the morning than we've seen the last several days here on the Gulf Coast. Most spots are in the lower 40s as of 5 a.m., and we'll back in the lower 60s for this final day of 2019 with plenty of sunshine. There will be NO weather issues for those of you celebrating NYE tonight. Just remember to have the jackets with you. Expect mid to low 40s at midnight tonight with a Mostly Clear sky. A warm front moves on shore NYD and we'll see humidity rising and the temps rising as well. 70% coverage of rain and possible storms move through on Thursday. As of now, there is a Level 1 out of 5 risk zone for severe weather and since there will be a big spike in humidity and temperature, we'll have to watch for any issues that might arise. Temps will get into the lower 70s Thursday afternoon and morning temps jump all the way to the mid 50s daybreak Friday. Thankfully all of this is gone by the weekend. Expect sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.