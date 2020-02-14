Things have gotten much colder this week as the sky has finally cleared overnight. You can finally expect solid sunshine today with a high reaching 60 degrees. Most spots are sitting in the lower 40s as of 5 a.m. with breezy winds. The winds die down later today, but we'll flirt with freezing temperatures by daybreak Saturday. We'll start the weekend off dry, but clouds will increase Saturday with a high in the lower 60s. Rain chances return Sunday as moisture pushes in out of the Gulf. Our rain coverage will be 40% for Sunday and President's Day Monday. Expect much more mild air to take over as the weekend progresses. Afternoon highs will climb to the mid 60s Sunday and up to the lower 70s on Monday. Expect 20-30% chances of rain from Tuesday through Thursday.
Colder start for Valentine's Day, with clear skies
Michael White
Meteorologist
Fri
Feb 14
Feb 14
59° / 37°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sat
Feb 15
Feb 15
64° / 48°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sun
Feb 16
Feb 16
61° / 56°
heavy rain
Cloudy with rain. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Mon
Feb 17
Feb 17
68° / 63°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 60s.
Tue
Feb 18
Feb 18
73° / 58°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Wed
Feb 19
Feb 19
63° / 47°
scattered showers
Showers possible. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Thu
Feb 20
Feb 20
52° / 41°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 40s.
