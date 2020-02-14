Things have gotten much colder this week as the sky has finally cleared overnight. You can finally expect solid sunshine today with a high reaching 60 degrees. Most spots are sitting in the lower 40s as of 5 a.m. with breezy winds. The winds die down later today, but we'll flirt with freezing temperatures by daybreak Saturday. We'll start the weekend off dry, but clouds will increase Saturday with a high in the lower 60s. Rain chances return Sunday as moisture pushes in out of the Gulf. Our rain coverage will be 40% for Sunday and President's Day Monday. Expect much more mild air to take over as the weekend progresses. Afternoon highs will climb to the mid 60s Sunday and up to the lower 70s on Monday. Expect 20-30% chances of rain from Tuesday through Thursday.

