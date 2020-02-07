A much colder start for us this morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid 30s in many spots. We'll moderate to the mid to upper 50s by this afternoon with our sky Mostly Sunny almost all day long. Clouds increase late tonight and a little light rain could occur in the early morning hours of Saturday. Rain coverage will be 20%. We'll bottom out in the lower 40s late tonight. After the early AM rain on Saturday we'll turn dry for the remainder of the weekend with south winds returning. Expect upper 60s Saturday afternoon and up to almost 70 degrees on Sunday. A humid airmass returns early next week and our rain and storm coverage will be on the rise. 40-50% coverage for Monday and Tuesday. The coverage jumps to 70% on Wednesday. We'll start to turn drier again by the end of next week.

