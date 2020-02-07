A much colder start for us this morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid 30s in many spots. We'll moderate to the mid to upper 50s by this afternoon with our sky Mostly Sunny almost all day long. Clouds increase late tonight and a little light rain could occur in the early morning hours of Saturday. Rain coverage will be 20%. We'll bottom out in the lower 40s late tonight. After the early AM rain on Saturday we'll turn dry for the remainder of the weekend with south winds returning. Expect upper 60s Saturday afternoon and up to almost 70 degrees on Sunday. A humid airmass returns early next week and our rain and storm coverage will be on the rise. 40-50% coverage for Monday and Tuesday. The coverage jumps to 70% on Wednesday. We'll start to turn drier again by the end of next week.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Fri
Feb 7
Feb 7
56° / 44°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sat
Feb 8
Feb 8
65° / 49°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sun
Feb 9
Feb 9
70° / 60°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Mon
Feb 10
Feb 10
71° / 65°
t-storm
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Tue
Feb 11
Feb 11
73° / 59°
scattered showers
Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Wed
Feb 12
Feb 12
68° / 61°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 60s.
Thu
Feb 13
Feb 13
67° / 51°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Videos
