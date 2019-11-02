I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your weekend forecast.
Heading into the weekend, sunny and cooler conditions are here to stay. Lows between the upper 30s and low 40s are expected in most locations both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Daytime highs will be back into the low 60’s in the afternoons, with plenty of sunshine and no worries about any rain
The tropics are quiet.
Heading into next week high temperatures return to average, with highs in the low to mid-70’s.
Have a great weekend!
