I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with your latest weather update.
You’re going to need the coat today when heading out the door. It will be chilly, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Daytime highs will only peak into the mid-50s, despite sunny skies.
We do have the possibility of lows overnight Monday dropping to below freezing temperatures, but will warm up quickly just after sunrise into the upper 50s for your Tuesday.
The sunshine will continue into midweek, with temperatures warming into the 60s by then. Another shot of rain returns Friday.
Have a great Monday!
