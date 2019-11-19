The nice weather will continue into our Wednesday!
Expect a cool and crisp morning for Wednesday with lows in the lower to mid 40s. There will be lots of sunshine throughout the day and we will eventually warm up to the low 70s in the afternoon.
Thursday will be very similar, there will just be a few more clouds.
A system will be approaching on Friday and a few showers are possible later in the day. It will be humid and highs will be in the mid 70s.
We will have better rain chances Saturday morning as that front pushes through. Expect moderate to heavy rain for the first half of the day and possibly an isolated rumble of thunder.
