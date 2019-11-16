Happy Saturday, I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine here with your latest forecast.
After a chilly start, our Saturday will be spectacular! It will warm up into the low to mid 60s with lots of sunshine.
Sunday looks much the same. We will have a chilly start in the upper 30s, and a mild afternoon in the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sun.
Things stay quiet and nice as we go into the workweek. We will have a gradual warming trend and we should stay dry until near the end of the week.
Have a great weekend!
