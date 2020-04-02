We’ve got another cool start out there on the Gulf Coast, and it’ll be our last morning in the upper 40s for quite a while. The sky will continue to remain Mostly Sunny but we’ll crank up to the upper 70s this afternoon. An upper High begins to build and strengthen in the Gulf and this puts us under the influence of a heat ridge as we move into the weekend and next week. This means rain chances will stay fairly scattered and temps will be way above average for us. We could certainly use a good widespread rain chance but nothing like that looks to be on the horizon for now. Expect highs in the upper 80s next week with morning temps struggling to even drop below 70.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Apr 2
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Apr 3
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Apr 4
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Apr 5
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Apr 6
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Apr 7
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Apr 8
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
