We saw beautiful weather on Monday, although our temps will still way above average. That will begin to change today as cooler air pushes south. We’ll top out in the upper 70s this afternoon with light north winds. We could drop into the mid to upper 40s Wednesday AND Thursday mornings. We could actually struggle to get out of the 60s on Wednesday afternoon. We start to see rain and storm chances return by the end of the week and the upcoming weekend. For now the highest rain chances arrive on Sunday.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Apr 14
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Apr 15
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Apr 16
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Apr 17
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Apr 18
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Apr 19
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Apr 20
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
