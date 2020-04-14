We saw beautiful weather on Monday, although our temps will still way above average. That will begin to change today as cooler air pushes south. We’ll top out in the upper 70s this afternoon with light north winds. We could drop into the mid to upper 40s Wednesday AND Thursday mornings. We could actually struggle to get out of the 60s on Wednesday afternoon. We start to see rain and storm chances return by the end of the week and the upcoming weekend. For now the highest rain chances arrive on Sunday.

