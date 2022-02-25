It's finally Friday and the cooler air has started to work its way in across the Gulf Coast. Temperatures started off at 70 degrees at 5 a.m. but has declined sharply since then. Expect upper 50s by 10 a.m. with low 60s by the time the kids get out of school. The sky will be Mostly Cloudy with a few light showers for the first part of the day. Rain coverage will be at 30% but no rain is expected this afternoon or this evening. The next chance of rain comes on Sunday and the coverage will also be at 30%. Next week will be mostly dry and we should see Mostly Sunny conditions for Fat Tuesday with a morning temperature in the low 40s and a high in the upper 60s. Thankfully a nice end to Mardi Gras is expected!

