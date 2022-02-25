It's finally Friday and the cooler air has started to work its way in across the Gulf Coast. Temperatures started off at 70 degrees at 5 a.m. but has declined sharply since then. Expect upper 50s by 10 a.m. with low 60s by the time the kids get out of school. The sky will be Mostly Cloudy with a few light showers for the first part of the day. Rain coverage will be at 30% but no rain is expected this afternoon or this evening. The next chance of rain comes on Sunday and the coverage will also be at 30%. Next week will be mostly dry and we should see Mostly Sunny conditions for Fat Tuesday with a morning temperature in the low 40s and a high in the upper 60s. Thankfully a nice end to Mardi Gras is expected!
Cooler air working its way across Gulf Coast
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Tags
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Feb 25
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Feb 26
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Feb 27
Showers possible. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Feb 28
Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Mar 1
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Mar 2
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Mar 3
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Most Popular
- Updated
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.