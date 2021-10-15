Cooler conditions head our way and should give way to higher temperatures next week.
Cooler conditions through our weekend
- Jason Smith
Fri
Oct 15
Oct 15
86° / 69°
clear
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.
Sat
Oct 16
Oct 16
76° / 51°
partly cloudy
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Sun
Oct 17
Oct 17
75° / 50°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Mon
Oct 18
Oct 18
75° / 53°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Tue
Oct 19
Oct 19
80° / 63°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Wed
Oct 20
Oct 20
82° / 66°
mostly cloudy
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Thu
Oct 21
Oct 21
82° / 65°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Parents say Walgreens mistakenly injected them and their two kids with the Covid-19 vaccine instead of flu shot
- By Amy Simonson and Madeline Holcombe, CNN
- Updated
