Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine
There is a chill in the air as we start Sunday! Yesterday’s rain brought a cold front down to the Gulf Coast and that’s given us mid 40s in many areas to start the day. It will also be cooler for the afternoon. Highs for today will be in the low to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies and no more rain.
The cool down is short-lived. After a chilly start in the upper 40s, by Monday afternoon Highs are back to 70. It will be sunny again.
The rest of the work week will see warm temperatures, well above normal for Mid-December, in the mid to upper 70s.
Conditions will also stay dry. The next chance of rain will hold off until next Saturday.
Have a great Sunday!
