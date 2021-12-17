Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

The rain is done and the cold front will drop our temperatures today. We are starting with 50s and then we will only have highs in the low to mid 60s. It will be quite windy, and the skies will slowly clear through the day.

Monday afternoon and evening brings more rain. That round should wrap up Tuesday morning and we’ll be looking at nice conditions the remainder of the week with seasonably cool temperatures.

By Christmas Eve we will warm up. Lows will be in the 50s and highs will be in the low 70s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with no threat of rain. Pretty, but a bit more spring-like than some may want.

Have a great Sunday!