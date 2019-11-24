Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
Sunday will be real nice after a chilly start in the lower 40s. The afternoon will be sunny and around 60.
As we look ahead into the holiday week, Monday looks nice as well. We'll have a chilly morning around 40 degrees and a mild and sunny afternoon in the 60s.
We warm up for Tuesday with lows around 50 and highs climbing into the mid 70s. It will also be more humid and with that humidity we may get an isolated shower.
There will be a good chance of rain and storms Wednesday with a cold front coming in. Too early to forecast severe weather, but it's possible we could get some stronger storms.
That system will clear out before Thanksgiving Thursday. For the holiday we will have lows around 50 and afternoon highs around 70 under partly cloudy skies with little chance of rain.
Have a great week!
