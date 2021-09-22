Thick cloud cover started off our day, with a mostly dry cold front moving through. This front brought in cooler and drier air behind it. Breezy winds picked up this afternoon and will still be possible heading into this evening. Daytime highs were higher this morning, but later in the day we were resting in the mid-70s. By 9 PM tonight, we will be in the upper-60s!

For your Thursday, we’ll wake up with it feeling like fall! We’re going to be starting off the in the upper-50s! Tomorrow afternoon, sunshine will stick around, and daytime highs will be only in the upper-70s.

This cool and dry pattern will continue into the weekend, and into next week!

We continue to track the tropics. Tropical Depressions Peter & Rose are in the Atlantic and pose no risk to the Gulf Coast. There are also 2 other areas we are watching for further development; however, those are also posing no risk to us here locally. The system off Africa is now Tropical Depression 18. The next name is Sam and this system will likely become a major hurricane over the open Atlantic.