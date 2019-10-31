Happy Halloween! I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with your latest forecast.
A cold front moved through this morning, and brought some chilly conditions with it! In one hour this morning, temperatures quickly dropped by 20 degrees, and they have an additional 20 degrees to drop before tomorrow morning. The rain has also pushed out, making for clear and cold conditions overnight.
Your trick-or-treating forecast is looking up, but you do want to have a good coat handy. Windy conditions will be present, with temperatures in the upper-40’s.
Tomorrow, and heading into the weekend, sunny and cooler conditions are here to stay. Temperatures will stay in the mid-60’s with very minimal cloud cover.
Heading into next week high temperatures return to average, with highs in the mid-70’s.
Happy Thursday!
