Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday. A few light showers passed through the area today with little effect. Things stay dry and turn cooler tonight with lows near 50. Thanksgiving Day looks to be mild and partly cloudy. Highs will be near 70 degrees on Thursday. Black Friday looks nice as well… The next system arrives Saturday night and that could bring us a few storms. Things turn cooler next week after the holiday. The forecast looks decent for the Iron Bowl. We expect warm temps and mainly rain free conditions during the game. We will see a better chance of rain in Auburn Saturday night after the game.
Cooler Tonight, Sunny Thanksgiving
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Wxoutlook
- Weather
- Meteorology
- Sunshine
- Cold Front
- Morning
- Thanksgiving
- Thunder
- Cold
- Forecast
- Temperature
- Afternoon
- Tropical Storm Sebastien
- Chance
- Sky
- Temp
- Coverage
- Mid
- Storm
- Rain
- Thunderstorm
- Sebastien
- Cloud
- Threat
- Evening
- Matt Barrentine
- Weekend
- West
- East
- Clearing
- Low
- Holiday
- News
- Black Friday
- Thanksgiving Day
- Possible
- Shower
- Cold Snap
- Humidity
- Jason Smith
- Things
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Wed
Nov 27
Nov 27
77° / 51°
mostly clear
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 50s.
Thu
Nov 28
Nov 28
70° / 48°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Fri
Nov 29
Nov 29
73° / 55°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sat
Nov 30
Nov 30
77° / 65°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Sun
Dec 1
Dec 1
73° / 44°
scattered t-storms
Thunderstorms early. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Mon
Dec 2
Dec 2
58° / 36°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Tue
Dec 3
Dec 3
60° / 43°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Most Popular
Articles
- Report: Lowndes Co. Sheriff killed after asking teen about loud music
- Warrant shows investigators believe teen killed Alabama sheriff while under the influence
- Suspect in custody in shooting death of Lowndes Co. Sheriff
- Alabama husband, wife sentenced for the sexual abuse of their adopted children
- Remains of Aniah Blanchard believed found, 3rd arrest in investigation
- See the moment police rescue kidnapped 8-year-old girl in Texas
- Bond granted for suspect in Aniah Blanchard disappearance
- Salad products sold at Walmart, Domino's and others recalled over possible E. coli contamination
- WATCH: A teen is carjacked at gunpoint outside of his home with his family just inside the house
- VIDEO: Dog gets in car, drives it in circles for nearly an hour
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.