Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday. A few light showers passed through the area today with little effect. Things stay dry and turn cooler tonight with lows near 50. Thanksgiving Day looks to be mild and partly cloudy. Highs will be near 70 degrees on Thursday. Black Friday looks nice as well… The next system arrives Saturday night and that could bring us a few storms. Things turn cooler next week after the holiday. The forecast looks decent for the Iron Bowl. We expect warm temps and mainly rain free conditions during the game. We will see a better chance of rain in Auburn Saturday night after the game.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.