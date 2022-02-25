Temperatures were quite a bit cooler for the area today. We saw a noticeable drop in the morning hours, with some places dipping into the upper 50s with light rain. This is a marked change from the 80+ degree record highs earlier in the week.

Winds are bringing rough seas for boaters tonight and early Saturday. Small Craft should exercise caution overnight and into midday Saturday.

Our Fox 10 Futurecast shows sunny skies and mild temperatures on Saturday. Showers do return in the forecast Friday morning, with spotty activity expected.

Planning out your day Saturday, temperatures will start out in the upper 40s with a few clouds. We could see a few clouds, but skies stay mostly sunny. Daytime highs will be much closer to normal, in the upper 60s.

In the extended outlook, things turn chilly again by Saturday evening’s MOT's parade. Lows will trend into the 40s over the weekend. Highs will also be a little lower in the 60s. Saturday looks dry for the day parades and MOT. Joe Cain Sunday looks a bit wet with a 40% chance of scattered rain. Things look really nice with sunshine and mild temps for Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras Day. Spring-like temperatures build back even more by the middle of the week next week.