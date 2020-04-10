After a day where we hit record highs on the Gulf Coast, you can expect much cooler weather to move in. Early morning showers will fade away and our sky will gradually clear and your Friday will be a nice one. Projected high today around 70 degrees with north winds. Expect upper 40s by daybreak Saturday. Hopefully a lot of you got beneficial rain from the storms that moved through last night. A warm front moves on shore this weekend that will sadly set the stage for a major severe weather outbreak on Easter Sunday. Our severe risk zone is marked as a Level 3 out of 5 “Enhanced” zone. North Alabama is under a Level 4. Numerous tornadoes could occur before Sunday is over. Sunday afternoon’s high will be back in the lower 80s. The weather turns quiet again by Monday.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Apr 10
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Apr 11
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Apr 12
Windy, a few thunderstorms possible. Severe thunderstorms expected. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Apr 13
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Apr 14
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Apr 15
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Apr 16
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
