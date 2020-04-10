After a day where we hit record highs on the Gulf Coast, you can expect much cooler weather to move in. Early morning showers will fade away and our sky will gradually clear and your Friday will be a nice one. Projected high today around 70 degrees with north winds. Expect upper 40s by daybreak Saturday. Hopefully a lot of you got beneficial rain from the storms that moved through last night. A warm front moves on shore this weekend that will sadly set the stage for a major severe weather outbreak on Easter Sunday. Our severe risk zone is marked as a Level 3 out of 5 “Enhanced” zone. North Alabama is under a Level 4. Numerous tornadoes could occur before Sunday is over. Sunday afternoon’s high will be back in the lower 80s. The weather turns quiet again by Monday.

