A few showers and storms tried to form in the western portions of our area, but dry air caused them to fade away fast. Temperatures this afternoon only reached the lower 90s. Tonight, we will see temperatures fall off into the upper 70s.
Tomorrow, we will see temperatures again in the 90s. We will be monitoring a line of storms to our north that will be moving closer to the Gulf Coast. They look to push through in the afternoon hours. The storms could have gusty winds with them. So far, no formal severe risk exists, however that could change.
For the rest of the week, we should see a 30% to 40% chance of rain, keeping our temperatures near normal for this time of year. The tropics remain quiet through the next five days.
