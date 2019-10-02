We smashed record highs easily on Tuesday reaching the upper 90s and today we could break more record highs. The old record of 95 that was set back in the early 1900's is in jeopardy. Our projected high is 96 for most spots this afternoon with little to no rain expected. As we've mentioned previously, a strong heat ridge is to blame for all of this. It's blocking colder air and major rain chances from arriving. It stays with us through Saturday. Between now and then, our mornings will be in the low 70s and our afternoons will be in the mid 90s. The ridge breaks down Sunday and a cold front arrives and it brings much needed rain with it! Rain coverage will be 50-60% on Sunday and Monday with cooler and drier air coming in on Tuesday. In the Tropics, a disturbance in the Caribbean has a 20% chance of developing. It's moving west. The peak of the hurricane season ends after next week.
Could be another record high
- Michael White
- Updated
Michael White
Meteorologist
