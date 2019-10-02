We smashed record highs easily on Tuesday reaching the upper 90s and today we could break more record highs. The old record of 95 that was set back in the early 1900's is in jeopardy. Our projected high is 96 for most spots this afternoon with little to no rain expected. As we've mentioned previously, a strong heat ridge is to blame for all of this. It's blocking colder air and major rain chances from arriving. It stays with us through Saturday. Between now and then, our mornings will be in the low 70s and our afternoons will be in the mid 90s. The ridge breaks down Sunday and a cold front arrives and it brings much needed rain with it! Rain coverage will be 50-60% on Sunday and Monday with cooler and drier air coming in on Tuesday. In the Tropics, a disturbance in the Caribbean has a 20% chance of developing. It's moving west. The peak of the hurricane season ends after next week.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.