Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
We are going to start cranking up the heat! Our Sunday has started nice with temps in the lower 60s, but by the afternoon temps are going to warm up to their highest level in months. We will hit the low 90s inland, upper 80s in the metros, and low 80s along the coast. We will have partly cloudy skies and no worries of any rain.
One thing to watch out for is if you are headed to the beach or taking out a boat, the surf continues to be quite rough. We have a high risk of rip currents for the swimmers and choppy conditions for the boaters.
For the upcoming week the temps will continue to creep upwards. Most days will be in the upper 80s, with some possibly hitting the 90-degree mark.
Skies will be partly cloudy and rain chances stay very slim through next week.
Tropics: TS Ana is weakly spinning in the Atlantic. This is the sixth time in the last seven years a storm has formed before the season officially starts. Ana is headed out to sea and will be of no consequence.
Have a great Sunday!
