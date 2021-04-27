We've got a foggy start to our Tuesday morning so make sure you're driving slowly as you head to work.
DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains in place for every county in the area until 10 a.m. We'll continue to see clouds at times in our sky but the rain stays away for today and tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower 80s the next few afternoons and mornings will continue to get more humid with temperatures starting off in the mid 60s. Rain chances return Thursday with the best chance to find rain and storms on Friday.
The air will get less humid over the weekend and the rain chances will decrease. The chances will reach 50% on Friday and will drop to 30% on Saturday with dry weather in place for Sunday. As of now, there are no severe weather threats but we'll keep watching to see if that changes.
