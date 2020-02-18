DENSE FOG ADVISORY is up this morning until 10 a.m. This will obviously be the biggest threat that we face for the first part of the day so drive slowly and keep the low beams on. There will be intermittent rain as well today and tonight. Rain coverage will be 50% with no severe weather expected. This rain won't cause a major issue for the Order of LaShe's parade tonight, but just know that the chance of light showers are possible. The rain is ahead of a cold front that tracks south during the day and night. Projected high today will reach the mid 70s but the high will drop to the mid 60s by Wednesday and the high will be in the upper 50s Thursday. Rain coverage peaks at 70% on Thursday so that will be wettest day we face but no rain will show up on Friday and Saturday. The coldest morning this week will come on Saturday with a temperature in the upper 30s.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.