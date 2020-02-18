DENSE FOG ADVISORY is up this morning until 10 a.m. This will obviously be the biggest threat that we face for the first part of the day so drive slowly and keep the low beams on. There will be intermittent rain as well today and tonight. Rain coverage will be 50% with no severe weather expected. This rain won't cause a major issue for the Order of LaShe's parade tonight, but just know that the chance of light showers are possible. The rain is ahead of a cold front that tracks south during the day and night. Projected high today will reach the mid 70s but the high will drop to the mid 60s by Wednesday and the high will be in the upper 50s Thursday. Rain coverage peaks at 70% on Thursday so that will be wettest day we face but no rain will show up on Friday and Saturday. The coldest morning this week will come on Saturday with a temperature in the upper 30s.
Tue
Feb 18
Feb 18
73° / 62°
scattered t-storms
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Wed
Feb 19
Feb 19
67° / 55°
cloudy
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Thu
Feb 20
Feb 20
58° / 39°
heavy rain
Rain. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Fri
Feb 21
Feb 21
56° / 36°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Sat
Feb 22
Feb 22
57° / 44°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sun
Feb 23
Feb 23
64° / 58°
mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mon
Feb 24
Feb 24
70° / 51°
t-storm
A few morning showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
