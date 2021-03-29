We've finally got decent weather back on the Gulf Coast! However, the nice weather will be short lived as clouds return tonight and rain chances come back later this week. Expect scattered showers for tomorrow with likely rain and storms on Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front. As of now, the severe risk zone is a Level 1 out of 5 so we'll keep watching. As the front passes by, the rain and storms end and we turn sharply colder for the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will be Sunny and chilly. Expect highs to jump to almost 80 degrees Wednesday before the storms move in and then highs drop down to the lower 60s for Thursday and Friday. Morning temps will even drop down to the low 40s. Easter weekend is looking Sunny and very nice!
Decent weather returns to the Gulf Coast
- Michael White
Mar 29
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mar 30
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Mar 31
Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Apr 1
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Apr 2
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Apr 3
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Apr 4
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
