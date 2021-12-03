Another morning on the Gulf Coast with mild temps and fog possibilities will be with us to start this Friday morning. DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains active until 9 a.m. and then we'll see a Partly Sunny sky with highs reaching the mid 70s yet again. Rain chances will stay low to nonexistent through Sunday with coverage at 10% or less. High pressure will break down by Monday and that will allow chances of showers and storms to return to the Gulf Coast almost every day next week starting on Monday. Coverage of rain will be in the 40-50% range each day. Temperatures will stay way above average through next week as well. Most highs remain in the mid to low 70s every day with morning temps in the 50s. No signs of cold air coming back through next week.
Dec 3
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Dec 4
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Dec 5
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Dec 6
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Dec 7
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 60s.
Dec 8
Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Dec 9
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
