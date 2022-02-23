A warming trend continues this week with a nice pre-Spring pattern developing temperature wise. We saw very warm temperatures again today. A mild evening is expected with temperatures near 70 around 7 pm. Dense Fog is expected overnight. Temperatures will reach the upper 70’s in many places tomorrow. Rain chances will remain isolated on your Thursday.

Winds are bringing increasing swell to area beaches combined with an increasing tidal cycle, a High Risk of rip currents is expected beginning Tuesday lasting through the week until a cold front crosses the area Thursday night into Friday morning and swell begins to decrease.

Our Fox 10 Futurecast shows most of the rain action staying just to our northwest. Showers do return in the forecast Friday morning, with spotty activity expected.

Planning out your day Thursday, temperatures will start out in the 60’s with dense fog. We could see a few isolated showers, but most of the rain is to our northwest. Daytime highs will be about ten degrees above normal in the upper 70’s.

In the extended outlook, things turn a little cooler by Friday evening’s Crewe of Columbus parade. Lows will trend into the 40’s over the weekend. Highs will also be a little lower in the 60’s. Saturday looks dry for the day parades and MOT, and Joe Cain Sunday looks decent as well with only isolated showers expected. Things look really nice with sunshine and cool temps for Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras Day.