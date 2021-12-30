A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for tonight for the coastal areas.
Rain chances will become more isolated tonight and only a few spotty showers are expected tomorrow. By tomorrow night, New Year’s Eve rain chances are low at 20%. We shattered record highs in Mobile and Pensacola today with readings in the 80 degree range by midday. We many see more records broken again on Friday. A stronger line of storms will affect the area Saturday evening, followed by much colder air for Sunday and Monday. Freezing temperatures are expected Sunday night, and that is quite the contrast with today’s record numbers.
Dense fog and record highs
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Dec 30
Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.
Dec 31
More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Jan 1
Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Jan 2
Windy with light rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Jan 3
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Jan 4
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Jan 5
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
