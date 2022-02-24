The fog is back again this morning so make sure you're driving safe when you leave the house. DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains in place till 10 a.m. for everyone on the Gulf Coast. Temperatures are starting off in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m., but after 2 days of hitting the low 80s we should be a few degrees cooler than that with a projected high in the upper 70s. Our coverage for rain will increase overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning. Most of the rain that arrives will be light rain with the coverage at 30%. Temps finally decline starting tomorrow with highs dropping back to the upper 60s Friday and Saturday. Weekend mornings will be in the upper 40s. Next week, morning temps drop to the low 40s with highs in the mid to upper 60s and that could make for excellent conditions for Fat Tuesday!

