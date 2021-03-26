The severe potential is over for the short term. We are seeing a few spotty showers around on this Friday evening. A humid airmass has settled into the region. The combination of cloud cover and a light south breeze has the potential for Dense Fog on the rise tonight. We stay cloudy with a few isolated showers Saturday. Temps will stay warm. A better chance of t-showers returns in the forecast by later in the day Sunday. Temperatures stay warmer next week until a front arrives Wednesday night. We could see the 40’s return in our overnight lows by Thursday and Friday.

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.