The severe potential is over for the short term. We are seeing a few spotty showers around on this Friday evening. A humid airmass has settled into the region. The combination of cloud cover and a light south breeze has the potential for Dense Fog on the rise tonight. We stay cloudy with a few isolated showers Saturday. Temps will stay warm. A better chance of t-showers returns in the forecast by later in the day Sunday. Temperatures stay warmer next week until a front arrives Wednesday night. We could see the 40’s return in our overnight lows by Thursday and Friday.
Dense Fog Tonight
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Mar 26
Fog developing overnight. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.
Mar 27
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Mar 28
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Mar 29
Showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mar 30
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Mar 31
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Apr 1
A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Most Popular
- Jason Smith
- Updated
'It’s something I’m proud of': Mobile County USPS employee picks up fallen American flag while out on delivery
- Tyler Fingert
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.