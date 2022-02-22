A dense fog advisory is in effect for the coastal parts of our area tonight.

A warming trend is expected this week with a nice pre-Spring pattern developing temperature wise. We will see a few isolated showers in the forecast along with clouds each day. Temperatures reached the upper 70’s in many places today. We are now in the upper 60’s as of early evening. The scattered clouds and patchy fog will remain with us overnight. Rain chances will remain isolated most of the week.

A strong onshore wind pattern will continue through late week. These winds are bringing increasing swell to area beaches combined with an increasing tidal cycle, a High Risk of rip currents is expected beginning Tuesday lasting through the week until the a cold front crosses the area Thursday night into Friday morning and swell begins to decrease.

Our Fox 10 Futurecast shows most of the rain action staying just to our northwest. Central and northern Mississippi will see heavier rain. Our rain chances remain isolated.

Planning out your day Wednesday, temperatures will start out in the 60’s with dense fog. We could see a few isolated showers, but most of the rain is to our northwest. Daytime highs will be about ten degrees above normal in the upper 70’s.

In the extended outlook, the unseasonably warm trend will stay in place until Thursday evening. Temperatures will be spring-like with highs in the upper 70’s. Rain chances stay low, with most of the heavy rainfall to our northwest. Temps turn cooler for the weekend. A colder airmass is possible by Sunday night.