I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday. Hurricane Dorian finally moved away from Grand Bahama Island with catastrophic conditions there, and in the Abacos. Reports are very spotty, and those that we have received show complete devastation. Florida’s immediate Atlantic coast is still in the expected to see the outer edges of the hurricane, and could be impacted more tonight and Wednesday. The center of the hurricane and the most intense impacts are expected to stay in the Atlantic until it nears the Carolinas. Landfall is very possible in North Carolina, We will continue to monitor the strength and forecast track with Dorian.
Tropical Storm Fernand is now active in the Gulf and will head west into Mexico. Tropical Depression 8 is active in the Atlantic and will stay over open waters.
Rain chances are very low between now and Saturday. Slightly drier air is moving in and the forecast turns hot. Record highs are possible by Wednesday with some spots hitting 100 degrees.
